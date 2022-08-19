Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Trims Holdings in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,143 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Gladstone Commercial were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOD. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Commercial during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Gladstone Commercial in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Gladstone Commercial in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Commercial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Commercial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 49.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gladstone Commercial Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOD opened at $20.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $823.08 million, a P/E ratio of 2,084.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.73 and a fifty-two week high of $26.13.

Gladstone Commercial Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1254 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15,015.02%.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price target on Gladstone Commercial from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Gladstone Commercial Profile

(Get Rating)

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

