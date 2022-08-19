Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd trimmed its holdings in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,533 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,658 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Wipro were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wipro by 60.5% in the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 75,196 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 28,334 shares during the period. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Wipro by 126.5% in the first quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 1,199,749 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,353,000 after buying an additional 670,054 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wipro by 18.2% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 33,264 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 5,118 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Wipro by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,803,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,322,000 after purchasing an additional 114,710 shares during the period. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Wipro by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 67,512 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 7,647 shares during the period. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wipro alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Wipro from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Wipro from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $7.30 to $4.70 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Nomura cut Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Macquarie raised Wipro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.70.

Wipro Stock Performance

NYSE WIT opened at $5.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.83. Wipro Limited has a fifty-two week low of $4.94 and a fifty-two week high of $9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Wipro had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 14.06%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wipro Limited will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Wipro

(Get Rating)

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.