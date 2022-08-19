QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,274,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,990,000 after buying an additional 409,271 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in QuidelOrtho by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,034,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,633,000 after purchasing an additional 31,322 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in QuidelOrtho by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 567,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,640,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in QuidelOrtho by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 509,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,833,000 after purchasing an additional 132,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in QuidelOrtho by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 493,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,679,000 after purchasing an additional 13,427 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QuidelOrtho alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

QDEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of QuidelOrtho from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QuidelOrtho has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.67.

QuidelOrtho Stock Up 2.4 %

QuidelOrtho Company Profile

QDEL stock opened at $87.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 52 week low of $83.39 and a 52 week high of $180.06.

(Get Rating)

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides various in vitro diagnostics products worldwide. The company's product portfolio covers a range of point-of-care tests for infectious diseases, critical cardiac health and autoimmune biomarkers, and clinical and at-home products to detect COVID-19. It provides visually-read lateral flow products in infectious disease and reproductive health; direct fluorescent antibodies in infectious disease and virology; micro-titer production with a focus on bone and complement pathway markets; fluorescent immunoassay products; molecular diagnostic products comprising Savanna, an integrated molecular diagnostic system; immunodiagnostics, clinical chemistry, and integrated testing systems to serve diagnostic labs of all sizes; immunodiagnostic donor screening systems and services that drive blood safety; pre-transfusion testing that automates blood bank workload with software to standardize operations, simplify tasks, and improve productivity; and Ortho Care services and informatics products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QDEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QuidelOrtho Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuidelOrtho and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.