Raymond James Increases Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $150.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at Raymond James from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 7.86% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens lowered their price target on Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $153.00 target price on Walmart in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.93.
Shares of Walmart stock opened at $139.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.67. Walmart has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The firm has a market cap of $381.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.84.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,233,401.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,522,030.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,638,461. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Walmart
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMT. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 442.9% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Walmart
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
