Redmond Asset Management LLC Buys 268 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,755 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 1.3% of Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Daniels&Tansey LLP increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Daniels&Tansey LLP now owns 3,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 0.3% in the first quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 18,220 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L boosted its stake in Apple by 0.5% in the first quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 12,761 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 0.3% in the first quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 19,081 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp boosted its stake in Apple by 0.9% in the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 7,025 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Apple from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Itaú Unibanco started coverage on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.94.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $174.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.23. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.04 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.18%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

