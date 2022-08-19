Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) Stock Holdings Reduced by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 913 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Resources Connection were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Resources Connection by 94.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 377,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,462,000 after buying an additional 182,731 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Resources Connection in the fourth quarter worth about $2,854,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Resources Connection by 18.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 884,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,169,000 after buying an additional 137,084 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Resources Connection by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 286,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after buying an additional 79,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Resources Connection by 230.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 111,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 78,043 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Resources Connection

In other Resources Connection news, Director Donald B. Murray sold 1,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total value of $32,030.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 818,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,171,079.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Donald B. Murray sold 77,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $1,638,009.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 313,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,610,047.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donald B. Murray sold 1,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total value of $32,030.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 818,060 shares in the company, valued at $17,171,079.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Resources Connection Price Performance

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Resources Connection from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

NASDAQ RGP opened at $21.60 on Friday. Resources Connection, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.38 and a twelve month high of $23.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $722.69 million, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.22.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.19. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $217.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.81 million. Research analysts anticipate that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Resources Connection Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.00%.

Resources Connection Profile

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

Further Reading

