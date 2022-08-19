RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in RH were worth $19,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in RH by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,603,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,588,000 after purchasing an additional 313,268 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in RH by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,286,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,345,000 after purchasing an additional 318,000 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC increased its holdings in RH by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 535,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,728,000 after purchasing an additional 235,000 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in RH by 169.3% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 423,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,179,000 after purchasing an additional 266,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in RH by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 212,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,919,000 after purchasing an additional 9,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at RH

In related news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.26, for a total value of $1,321,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,882.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Eri Chaya sold 17,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.79, for a total value of $4,369,648.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,763,499.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edward T. Lee sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.26, for a total transaction of $1,321,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,882.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,213 shares of company stock valued at $13,888,139 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RH opened at $311.31 on Friday. RH has a 1-year low of $207.37 and a 1-year high of $733.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $265.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $316.87.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $2.32. RH had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 77.40%. The firm had revenue of $957.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.89 earnings per share. RH’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RH will post 24.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RH. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of RH from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of RH from $375.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of RH from $262.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of RH from $520.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of RH from $315.00 to $274.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RH presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.13.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

