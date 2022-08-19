Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 313 Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Papa John’s International by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 33,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after purchasing an additional 8,838 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 73,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,891,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 847,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,112,000 after acquiring an additional 79,000 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 86,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,594,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PZZA shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Papa John’s International to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Papa John’s International from $109.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Papa John’s International from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Papa John’s International to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.57.

Papa John’s International Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of PZZA opened at $92.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.20. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.46 and a 12 month high of $140.68. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.05.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.02). Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 63.53%. The business had revenue of $522.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Papa John’s International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.57%.

Papa John’s International Profile

(Get Rating)

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.