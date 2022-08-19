Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 5,915 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) by 171.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,375 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,915 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Woodward were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 53.0% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 68,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,500,000 after buying an additional 23,573 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Woodward in the first quarter worth about $154,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Woodward in the first quarter worth about $221,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 81.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 6,113 shares during the period. Finally, IRON Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward during the first quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Woodward

In other Woodward news, insider Thomas A. Gendron sold 10,000 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $1,023,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,275,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Woodward news, Director Paul Donovan bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.46 per share, for a total transaction of $101,706.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $101,706. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas A. Gendron sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $1,023,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,275,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Woodward Price Performance

Shares of WWD stock opened at $104.02 on Friday. Woodward, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.43 and a 52-week high of $129.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.22.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $614.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.04 million. Woodward had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Woodward Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WWD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Woodward from $117.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen cut their price target on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial cut Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $121.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.29.

Woodward Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

