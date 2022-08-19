Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.18 Million Holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,878,000. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,658,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 389,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,107,000 after buying an additional 17,879 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $505,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ServisFirst Bancshares

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, CFO William M. Foshee sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $278,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,685,238.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, CFO William M. Foshee sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $278,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,685,238.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 1,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.13, for a total value of $119,417.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 448,045 shares in the company, valued at $36,797,935.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServisFirst Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of SFBS stock opened at $92.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 1.03. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.52 and a 52 week high of $97.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.05 and a 200-day moving average of $84.10.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 46.52% and a return on equity of 19.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

ServisFirst Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 22.17%.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

