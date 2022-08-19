Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) by 185.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 62,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 40,775 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 408.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 412,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,451,000 after acquiring an additional 331,496 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 144,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 58,622 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 41,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 12,574 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 146,674 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after buying an additional 9,534 shares during the period.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Sally Beauty Stock Performance

NYSE:SBH opened at $15.96 on Friday. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.28 and a 1 year high of $21.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.04). Sally Beauty had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 90.85%. The firm had revenue of $961.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Sally Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Cowen lowered shares of Sally Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James lowered shares of Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sally Beauty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $16.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.30.

Sally Beauty Profile

(Get Rating)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.