Sander Capital Advisors Inc. Has $25.62 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sander Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 99.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,858 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 12.7% of Sander Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Sander Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $25,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $142.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 127.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.26 and a 12-month high of $188.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,260 shares in the company, valued at $8,738,302.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,260 shares in the company, valued at $8,738,302.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,722 shares of company stock worth $12,737,509 over the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Barclays boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.99.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

