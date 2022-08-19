Sandy Spring Bank Has $74.18 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Sandy Spring Bank cut its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 240,618 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 3.8% of Sandy Spring Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $74,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 486,519 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $163,626,000 after buying an additional 27,344 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 49,726 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,724,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 5,762 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 717,041 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $241,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 23,366,268 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,858,543,000 after purchasing an additional 452,308 shares during the period. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on MSFT. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.31.

Microsoft Price Performance

MSFT opened at $290.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $266.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.37. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $241.51 and a twelve month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.73%.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.