Satovsky Asset Management LLC Has $9.72 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Satovsky Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,665 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 738 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 6.5% of Satovsky Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Satovsky Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Bailey Value Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,654,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 145.8% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 643,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $114,214,000 after buying an additional 381,507 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 222,838 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,569,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 131,529 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,858,000 after buying an additional 62,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 133,529 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $23,711,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on Apple from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Apple from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.94.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $174.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.04 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $150.45 and its 200 day moving average is $157.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.18%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

