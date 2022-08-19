Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR) Shares Bought by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) by 53.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 264,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,836 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Sema4 were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SMFR. Third Point LLC increased its position in shares of Sema4 by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 4,295,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sema4 during the 4th quarter worth $4,426,000. Gagnon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sema4 by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 739,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 368,690 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sema4 by 294.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 412,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 307,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sema4 by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 969,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 273,574 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SMFR opened at $1.29 on Friday. Sema4 Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $10.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The firm has a market cap of $486.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.92.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Sema4 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sema4 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Sema4 from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Sema4 from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price objective on Sema4 to $5.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sema4 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.70.

In other news, CFO Isaac Ro sold 20,245 shares of Sema4 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total value of $40,287.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 244,041 shares in the company, valued at $485,641.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,905 shares of company stock worth $53,708.

Sema4 Holdings Corp., doing business as Sema4, operates as a health information company that enhances diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of disease through data. The company provides Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that delivers comprehensive insights to biopharma to accelerate the drug discovery, development, and commercialization life-cycle, as well as analytics for actionable insights, pre-clinical and clinical trial support, and advanced sequencing services.

