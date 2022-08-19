SFE Investment Counsel Has $9.57 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

SFE Investment Counsel increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,937 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.4% of SFE Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $1,650,776.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,151,897.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,722 shares of company stock valued at $12,737,509. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $187.50 to $141.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.99.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $142.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.27. The company has a market cap of $1.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.26 and a 52 week high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Recommended Stories

