Sierra Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Sierra Capital LLC cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,862 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $1,535,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Tobam boosted its stake in Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. 69.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $290.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $266.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $241.51 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.73%.

Several research firms have commented on MSFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Fundamental Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $280.50 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen decreased their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Microsoft from $349.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.31.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

