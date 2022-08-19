Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Silvergate Capital were worth $10,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,561,000 after buying an additional 26,415 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 94,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,242,000 after buying an additional 5,735 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $26,083,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $11,963,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $801,000. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silvergate Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SI opened at $98.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 3.09. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $50.65 and a 52 week high of $239.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Silvergate Capital ( NYSE:SI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.31. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 45.70% and a return on equity of 7.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $200.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Silvergate Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Silvergate Capital

In other news, CEO Alan J. Lane sold 16,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.46, for a total transaction of $1,508,392.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

