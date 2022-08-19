Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) by 58.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,073 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Silvergate Capital were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Silvergate Capital by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 88,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Silvergate Capital by 433.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after purchasing an additional 35,754 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $915,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Silvergate Capital by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Silvergate Capital by 3,519.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after purchasing an additional 33,644 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SI. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $200.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Silvergate Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Trading Up 1.1 %

In other Silvergate Capital news, CEO Alan J. Lane sold 16,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.46, for a total transaction of $1,508,392.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SI stock opened at $98.97 on Friday. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $50.65 and a 1 year high of $239.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.31. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 45.70% and a return on equity of 7.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

About Silvergate Capital

(Get Rating)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.