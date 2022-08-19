Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $11,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 596.2% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,840 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 4,851 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 196,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,321,000 after acquiring an additional 28,883 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $106.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.73 and a 1 year high of $141.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.55.

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The construction company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $593.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.84 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 27.51%. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 13.59%.

SSD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $136.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,500 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,004,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,004,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Roger Dankel sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,277,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,493,425. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

