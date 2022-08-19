Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,928 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SSD. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 603.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,902,658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $264,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,209 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $39,489,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 23.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 403,370 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,983,000 after purchasing an additional 76,286 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $9,486,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $9,486,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SSD. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $136.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Shares of NYSE:SSD opened at $106.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.73 and a 52-week high of $141.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.15.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.15. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $593.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.59%.

In related news, insider Roger Dankel sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,212 shares in the company, valued at $3,277,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Roger Dankel sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,212 shares in the company, valued at $3,277,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.02, for a total value of $267,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,047 shares in the company, valued at $2,680,529.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,100 shares of company stock worth $2,493,425 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

