SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) Director Purchases C$626,475.60 in Stock

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) Director William Young purchased 22,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$27.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$626,475.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,800 shares in the company, valued at C$983,676.60.

William Young also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 12th, William Young purchased 700 shares of SNC-Lavalin Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$27.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,257.65.

SNC-Lavalin Group Stock Up 0.2 %

SNC-Lavalin Group stock opened at C$26.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.73, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.72. SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. has a 1-year low of C$21.27 and a 1-year high of C$38.25. The company has a market cap of C$4.64 billion and a PE ratio of 155.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$23.66 and its 200 day moving average price is C$26.71.

SNC-Lavalin Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. SNC-Lavalin Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SNC shares. ATB Capital dropped their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$44.00 to C$37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. CIBC dropped their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$39.62.

About SNC-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital segments.

