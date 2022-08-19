Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its position in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 174,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,410,000 after acquiring an additional 75,297 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Sonic Automotive by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 4,921 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Sonic Automotive by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 7,499 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at about $319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive Stock Performance

NYSE:SAH opened at $54.55 on Friday. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.53 and a 200-day moving average of $44.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 2.05.

Sonic Automotive Announces Dividend

Sonic Automotive ( NYSE:SAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.10). Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 36.00%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is 11.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on SAH shares. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $51.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sonic Automotive news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 93,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $3,867,576.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,600 shares in the company, valued at $6,050,182. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President Jeff Dyke sold 28,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.67, for a total value of $1,203,123.32. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 190,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,114,468.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Heath Byrd sold 93,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $3,867,576.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,050,182. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

