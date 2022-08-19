Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO) Major Shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent Sells 8,500,000 Shares

Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 8,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $113,645,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,540,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,311,524.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Sovos Brands Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ SOVO opened at $14.35 on Friday. Sovos Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.52 and a 52 week high of $17.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion and a PE ratio of -39.86.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Sovos Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $197.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.60 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sovos Brands, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sovos Brands

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sovos Brands by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 134,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Sovos Brands by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Sovos Brands by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Sovos Brands by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Sovos Brands by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 17,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

