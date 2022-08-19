Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO) Major Shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent Sells 8,500,000 Shares

Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 8,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $113,645,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,540,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,311,524.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Sovos Brands Stock Up 0.8 %
NASDAQ SOVO opened at $14.35 on Friday. Sovos Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.52 and a 52 week high of $17.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion and a PE ratio of -39.86.
Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Sovos Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $197.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.60 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sovos Brands, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.
About Sovos Brands
Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.
