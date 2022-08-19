Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) CFO William John Bush Sells 60,642 Shares

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) CFO William John Bush sold 60,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total transaction of $984,826.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 285,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,631,777.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

STEM opened at $16.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.80 and a beta of 2.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.52. Stem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.72 and a 1 year high of $27.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Stem by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 9,163 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Stem during the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Stem by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 71,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 37,659 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stem during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Stem by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 12,860 shares during the period. 50.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Stem from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Stem from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Stem from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Stem from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

