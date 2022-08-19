Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,034 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 7,209 shares during the period. Apple makes up 7.3% of Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $25,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Apple by 5,525.0% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Emerson Wealth LLC grew its position in Apple by 363.6% in the first quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp grew its position in Apple by 29.1% in the first quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 421 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Apple Price Performance

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $175.00 price target on Apple in a report on Monday, August 1st. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Apple from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Apple from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $174.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.04 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $150.45 and its 200-day moving average is $157.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.18%.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

