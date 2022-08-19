Swiss National Bank Acquires 16,100 Shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 220,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in SailPoint Technologies were worth $11,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 10,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 15.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in SailPoint Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000.

Shares of SAIL stock opened at $65.24 on Friday. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.98 and a 52-week high of $65.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.26 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.15 and a 200-day moving average of $56.63.

SailPoint Technologies ( NYSE:SAIL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.07. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 18.58% and a negative return on equity of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $134.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.25 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SailPoint Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.40.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software as a service (SaaS) and software platforms, which provide organizations visibility and the intelligence required to empower users and manage their access to systems, applications, and data across hybrid information technology environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

