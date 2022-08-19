Swiss National Bank Acquires 1,700 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 139,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Crocs were worth $10,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Crocs during the 4th quarter worth $873,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Crocs in the first quarter valued at about $369,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Crocs by 19.7% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,949 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Crocs by 44.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 856 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Crocs from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Crocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on Crocs from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. OTR Global lowered Crocs to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Crocs from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.25.

Crocs stock opened at $76.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.20 and its 200 day moving average is $68.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.02. Crocs, Inc. has a one year low of $46.08 and a one year high of $183.88.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $964.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.93 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 202.79% and a net margin of 19.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Crocs news, Director Thomas J. Smach bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.99 per share, for a total transaction of $249,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

