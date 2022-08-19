Swiss National Bank Acquires 4,800 Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $10,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 211.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after buying an additional 6,451 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $625,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

In other iRhythm Technologies news, CFO Douglas Devine sold 10,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total value of $1,154,649.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,392,562.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other iRhythm Technologies news, CFO Douglas Devine sold 10,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total value of $1,154,649.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,392,562.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Merz Cathleen Noel Bairey sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.76, for a total transaction of $55,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,977 shares in the company, valued at $556,229.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,276 shares of company stock valued at $1,501,009 in the last three months. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on IRTC shares. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down from $183.00) on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $152.50 on Friday. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.66 and a 52-week high of $169.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.50 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 4.04.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $102.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.51 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 36.15% and a negative return on equity of 38.95%. iRhythm Technologies’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

