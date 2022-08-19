Swiss National Bank Acquires 4,900 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in ExlService were worth $11,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in ExlService in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in ExlService in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in ExlService in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in ExlService in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in ExlService in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on ExlService from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen increased their price target on ExlService from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen increased their price target on ExlService from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ExlService from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.83.

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS opened at $177.77 on Friday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.14 and a 52 week high of $179.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.93.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. ExlService had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $346.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ExlService news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 3,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.90, for a total value of $537,841.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,922.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.04, for a total transaction of $370,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,170,878.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 3,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.90, for a total value of $537,841.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,922.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

