Swiss National Bank Acquires 6,000 Shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $11,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSA. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in MSA Safety by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in MSA Safety by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in MSA Safety by 1.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of MSA Safety by 1.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial grew its position in shares of MSA Safety by 3.2% in the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 4,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at MSA Safety

In related news, Director William M. Lambert sold 28,767 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total transaction of $3,627,806.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,406,209.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other MSA Safety news, Director William M. Lambert sold 28,767 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total transaction of $3,627,806.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,406,209.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 885 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $115,935.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,413. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSA Safety Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MSA opened at $131.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 129.27 and a beta of 0.91. MSA Safety Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $112.89 and a fifty-two week high of $167.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.10 and a 200-day moving average of $128.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.51.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $372.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.70 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

MSA Safety Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is 180.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

