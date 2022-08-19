Swiss National Bank Acquires 7,400 Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 208,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. were worth $10,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VSCO. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Violich Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VSCO shares. Cowen assumed coverage on Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $71.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.23.

Shares of NYSE:VSCO opened at $41.99 on Friday. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1-year low of $26.14 and a 1-year high of $71.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion and a PE ratio of 6.83.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.26. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 138.53% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

