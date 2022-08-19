Swiss National Bank Acquires 9,000 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 120,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $10,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 34,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 10,955 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 42,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,098,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 100,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,780,000 after acquiring an additional 35,846 shares during the period. 74.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HLI opened at $86.95 on Friday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.23 and a 12-month high of $122.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.58 and its 200-day moving average is $88.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

HLI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.40.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

