Swiss National Bank Boosts Holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,507 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Maximus were worth $10,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Maximus by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,264,098 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $394,512,000 after purchasing an additional 659,986 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Maximus by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,339,698 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $266,074,000 after acquiring an additional 193,816 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Maximus by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,679,821 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $213,501,000 after acquiring an additional 81,037 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Maximus by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,439,782 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $114,707,000 after acquiring an additional 22,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Maximus by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,181,461 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $94,153,000 after acquiring an additional 18,561 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Maximus stock opened at $64.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.10 and a 200 day moving average of $69.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.70. Maximus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.50 and a 1 year high of $88.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.46%.

In other news, Director Raymond B. Ruddy acquired 17,341 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,922.52. Following the purchase, the director now owns 109,030 shares in the company, valued at $6,293,211.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Bruce Caswell purchased 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.32 per share, with a total value of $500,656.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,918,945.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond B. Ruddy purchased 17,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,922.52. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 109,030 shares in the company, valued at $6,293,211.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

