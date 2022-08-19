Swiss National Bank Boosts Position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) by 8.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,511,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $11,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BTG. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in B2Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. 52.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN BTG opened at $3.34 on Friday. B2Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.21%.

BTG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James set a $6.00 price target on shares of B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet cut shares of B2Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, B2Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.22.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

