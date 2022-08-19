Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 142,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $11,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 363.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,884,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,485 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,315,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 457,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,111,000 after purchasing an additional 229,062 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Southwest Gas by 206.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 167,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,710,000 after acquiring an additional 112,579 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Southwest Gas by 194.1% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 150,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,508,000 after acquiring an additional 99,000 shares during the period. 85.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Southwest Gas news, CAO Lori L. Colvin sold 1,403 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $131,012.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,726.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Lori L. Colvin sold 1,403 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $131,012.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,726.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric Debonis sold 3,000 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total value of $278,430.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,184,719.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,578 shares of company stock valued at $794,112 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SWX opened at $79.47 on Friday. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.58 and a 52-week high of $95.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.13.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SWX. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Argus raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.33.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

