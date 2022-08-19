Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $10,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,308,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,907 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,164,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,477,000 after purchasing an additional 208,604 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 245.6% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,897,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,240 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 897,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,134,000 after purchasing an additional 362,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 883,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,660,000 after purchasing an additional 108,928 shares during the last quarter.

FRPT opened at $47.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.52. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.22 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 6.42. Freshpet, Inc. has a one year low of $45.22 and a one year high of $159.66.

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $146.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.89 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 9.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FRPT. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Freshpet from $135.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Atlantic Securities lowered Freshpet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Freshpet in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on Freshpet from $181.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Freshpet from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freshpet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.23.

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $544,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

