Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 281,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $11,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 5,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 97.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

In related news, insider Kathleen A. Morgan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $132,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,173,556. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Kathleen A. Morgan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $132,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,173,556. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Suzanne E. Mcbride sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total value of $350,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,160,614.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 57,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,590,933 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $45.86 on Friday. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.73 and a 52-week high of $48.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $174.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

