Swiss National Bank Buys 13,400 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 164,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $10,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADC. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 261.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ADC shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.23.

Agree Realty Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Agree Realty stock opened at $79.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.99, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Agree Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $61.62 and a 1 year high of $80.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.63 and a 200 day moving average of $69.46.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Agree Realty had a net margin of 37.13% and a return on equity of 4.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.234 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.68%.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

