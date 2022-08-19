Swiss National Bank Buys 173,500 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 755,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $10,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth about $999,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vertiv by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 327,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,187,000 after purchasing an additional 48,566 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,035,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,562,000 after acquiring an additional 575,439 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 4,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,534,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,067,000 after acquiring an additional 171,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

VRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Vertiv from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Vertiv from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Vertiv from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Vertiv from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertiv has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.17.

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $13.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 435.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.42. Vertiv Holdings Co has a one year low of $7.76 and a one year high of $28.80.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 2.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

