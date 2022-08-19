Swiss National Bank Buys 17,400 Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 256,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 17,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $11,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Air Lease by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease in the 1st quarter worth about $252,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 122,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,459,000 after purchasing an additional 16,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AL stock opened at $40.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -34.87 and a beta of 1.83. Air Lease Co. has a 1-year low of $29.75 and a 1-year high of $50.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.81 and a 200 day moving average of $38.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $557.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.23 million. Air Lease had a negative net margin of 4.99% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Lease Co. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently -64.35%.

Separately, Barclays cut their price objective on Air Lease from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

