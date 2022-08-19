Swiss National Bank Buys 21,200 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 300,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $11,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 61.0% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 55.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 19,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS opened at $44.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.02 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 8.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.04 and a 12-month high of $46.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.97 and its 200 day moving average is $37.00.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a negative return on equity of 4.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 1,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $50,973.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,567.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IONS. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet downgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ionis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

