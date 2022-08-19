Swiss National Bank Buys 3,900 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 56,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $11,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IIPR. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.8% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 6,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 66.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IIPR. Compass Point cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 8th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Innovative Industrial Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.60.

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $101.68 on Friday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.38 and a fifty-two week high of $288.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 55.21 and a quick ratio of 55.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.80%.

In related news, Chairman Alan D. Gold bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $94.22 per share, for a total transaction of $94,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 212,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,003,659.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

