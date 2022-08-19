Swiss National Bank Grows Position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,600 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $10,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in UMB Financial by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in UMB Financial during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in UMB Financial during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the first quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UMBF. Raymond James reduced their target price on UMB Financial from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling at UMB Financial

UMB Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

In related news, insider Robert Brian Beaird sold 299 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.68, for a total value of $27,113.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,569 shares in the company, valued at $504,996.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Martin Dominic Karaba sold 3,342 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total value of $330,924.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,785 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $671,850.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 9.77% of the company's stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UMBF opened at $98.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. UMB Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $81.57 and a 1-year high of $112.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.91.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.95. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 28.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

UMB Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.31%.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Featured Stories

