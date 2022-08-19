Swiss National Bank Grows Stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Medpace were worth $11,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MEDP. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 674,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,423,000 after buying an additional 186,518 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 149.5% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 233,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,763,000 after acquiring an additional 139,767 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 318,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,365,000 after acquiring an additional 69,066 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 985,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,578,000 after acquiring an additional 57,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,694,000. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medpace alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MEDP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim started coverage on Medpace in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Medpace Trading Down 1.4 %

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle acquired 8,330 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $145.00 per share, with a total value of $1,207,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,513,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,477,655. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO August J. Troendle acquired 8,330 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $145.00 per share, with a total value of $1,207,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,513,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,477,655. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO August J. Troendle acquired 22,290 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $144.59 per share, for a total transaction of $3,222,911.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,505,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $796,012,628.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $174.44 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.94 and a 12-month high of $231.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $156.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 1.43.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.13. Medpace had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $351.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Medpace

(Get Rating)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.