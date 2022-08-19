Swiss National Bank Has $10.64 Million Position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 96,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in RLI were worth $10,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of RLI by 3.7% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RLI by 44.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RLI by 2.7% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of RLI by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of RLI by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RLI shares. Raymond James started coverage on RLI in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on RLI from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.25.

RLI Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RLI opened at $119.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.10 and a 200-day moving average of $111.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 0.34. RLI Corp. has a 12 month low of $96.22 and a 12 month high of $121.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.47. RLI had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $213.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. RLI’s revenue was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

RLI Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. RLI’s payout ratio is 27.96%.

Insider Activity at RLI

In other news, Director Jordan W. Graham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total value of $119,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,653.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About RLI

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Featured Articles

