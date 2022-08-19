Swiss National Bank Has $10.64 Million Stock Holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,181,963 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 77,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $10,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,763,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,015,000 after acquiring an additional 64,431 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in Vipshop by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,515,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,734,000 after purchasing an additional 311,866 shares during the period. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new stake in Vipshop in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. GAM Holding AG boosted its stake in Vipshop by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 316,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 62,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Vipshop by 153.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 629,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after purchasing an additional 381,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.52% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop stock opened at $9.62 on Friday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $16.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.02 and a 200-day moving average of $9.07.

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Vipshop had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $23.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Vipshop’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Citigroup cut Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.60 to $7.80 in a report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vipshop currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.23.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.

