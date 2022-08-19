Swiss National Bank Has $10.71 Million Stake in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 205,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $10,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 2.1% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 7,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Stock Performance

Shares of Hancock Whitney stock opened at $52.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 52 week low of $41.62 and a 52 week high of $59.82.

Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 38.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total value of $61,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,260 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,002.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Hancock Whitney news, CEO John M. Hairston sold 26,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total value of $1,248,201.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,633 shares in the company, valued at $9,506,995.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total value of $61,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,260 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,002.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Further Reading

