Swiss National Bank Has $10.91 Million Stock Position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 180,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $10,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in AXIS Capital by 2,433.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 95,015 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,746,000 after acquiring an additional 91,264 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in AXIS Capital by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,111,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $430,048,000 after acquiring an additional 54,239 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in AXIS Capital during the 1st quarter worth $894,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in AXIS Capital by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 97,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,911,000 after acquiring an additional 11,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AXS. TheStreet lowered AXIS Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on AXIS Capital from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

AXIS Capital Stock Performance

Shares of AXIS Capital stock opened at $55.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.67. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $44.49 and a 52 week high of $61.39.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 8.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.