Swiss National Bank Has $10.94 Million Stock Holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 170,194 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $10,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IART. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,482,718 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $99,327,000 after purchasing an additional 629,202 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,329,360 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $156,044,000 after purchasing an additional 231,383 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the first quarter valued at $14,479,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at $14,403,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 166.6% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 185,103 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $11,895,000 after purchasing an additional 115,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Integra LifeSciences

In other news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 900 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total value of $50,337.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,622.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $50,337.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,622.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond G. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total value of $446,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,825 shares in the company, valued at $2,277,218.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,752 shares of company stock worth $601,367. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Trading Down 0.6 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $54.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $51.21 and a 52 week high of $76.70.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IART shares. TheStreet cut Integra LifeSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.29.

Integra LifeSciences Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

